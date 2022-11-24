Results of last nights NBA games

Nikola Jokic scored 39poins, Aaron Gordon added 30 and Bruce Browne had a triple-double to help depleted Denver Nuggets outclass Oklahoma City Thunder 131-126 in overtime in the NBA last night.

Brown had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Boston Celtics beat Dallas Mavericks 125-112; Brooklyn Nets secured a 112-98 win over a short-handed Toronto Raptors; Chicago Bulls cruised past Milwaukee Bucks 118-113; Charlotte Hornets had the better of Philadelphia 76ers 107-101; Golden State Warriors beat Los Angeles Clippers 124-107.

Atlanta Hawks defeated Sacramento Kings 115-106; Detroit Pistons overcame Utah Jazz 125-116; Cleveland Cavaliers powered past Portland Trail Blazers 114-96; Miami Heat won from Washington Wizards 113-105; Minnesota Timberwolves defeated Indiana Pacers 115-101; and New Orleans Pelicans beat San Antonio Spurts 129-110.

