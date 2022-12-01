Bethel High School begins preparation for their concert

Preparation are underway for the Bethel High School Concert scheduled to take place in mid-December.

Music Teacher of the Bethel High School Oswald Williams says the concert would be held to showcase the talents of the students who are involved in the school’s music programme.

Williams is encouraging the Vincentian public to attend the concert which he says promises to be an exciting one featuring several local acts.

The Concert dubbed Moonlight Christmas will take place at the Russell’s auditorium on December 14 commencing at 5:30 pm.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

