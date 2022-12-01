Victims of cybercrimes encouraged to report these crimes to the police

Crown Counsel in the Office of the Director of Prosecutions, Renee Simmons is encouraging victims of cybercrimes to report these crimes to the police.

Simmons, who was speaking on the On the Beat Programme this week, said it is important to report these crimes and she is encouraging victims to preserve any information that can be used as evidence.

Meanwhile, Coordinator of the National Reconciliation Unit in the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation Degra Michael explained how children can report incidents of cyber bullying.

The On the Beat Programme was aired on NBC Radio on Monday evening with the topic the effective use of social media.

