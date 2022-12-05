Nine Mornings officially launched

A packed heritage square witnessed the turning on of the lights to officially launch the 2022 edition of the National Nine Morning’s Festival.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony Minister of Culture Carlos James said the nine morning’s activities at heritage square going forward will be dubbed ”The nine mornings village “.

Minister James said each Vincentian has a role to play to keep the festival alive.

Cultural Officer Maxine Browne is encouraging Vincentians to do their part to sustain the nine morning’s tradition that is uniquely Vincentian.

Activities for nine mornings are expected to run from December 16th to 24th with the theme “We Christmas again”.

Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Committee Orande Bomani Charles is appealing to Vincentians to cherish the nine Morning’s tradition by supporting the activities in the various communities.

Mr. Charles was speaking at the official launch of nine morning’s festivities at heritage square last night.

He said he is pleased to see the event taking place again following the challenges which caused disruptions to the festival over the last two years.

Mr. Charles also expressed gratitude to the various community groups and Stakeholders for making this year’s event possible.

