President Miguel Diaz-Canel’s state visit said to be of enormous significance

Prime Minster The Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said the visit of the President of the Republic Cuba , Miguel Diaz-Canel to St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a momentous occasion.

Dr. Gonsalves made the statement at a Special Sitting of Parliament this morning to honor of the Cuban president and his visiting delegation

The Prime Minister said this historic visit will fortify the already good relationship between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday expressed gratitude for the strong bonds of cooperation and friendship between Cuba and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

