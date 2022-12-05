President Miguel Diaz-Canel is the first Cuban President to visit SVG

President of the Republic Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel said it is a great honour for him and his delegation to pay his first official visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the President of Cuba.

President Diaz-Canel who is on a three day official visit to this country, was speaking this morning at a special sitting of parliament that was held his honour.

The Cuban President who was speaking through a translator pointed out that they have discussed with local authorities the status of the relations between both countries, among other issues.

President Diaz-Canel said this visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the republic of Cuba and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a milestone that was commemorated by the parliament of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in June.

He will leave the shores of SVG this afternoon for the Republic of Barbados where he will attend the CARICOM-Cuba Summit.

