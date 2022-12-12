Government to pay 60.3 million dollars in retirement benefits

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be paying out a total of 60.3 million dollars in Retirement Benefits for Public Servants this year.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he addressed issues of Pension Reform on Radio yesterday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves pointed out that the Government pays 55 percent of the contribution to the National Insurance Services.

He said a Pension Reform must be done for the overall sustainability of the National Insurance Services

