Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves this week visited the site of the Temporary Parliament Building, which is being constructed at Calliaqua.

The Prime Minister provided a status update on the project to Members of the media.

He said the Building is expected to be completed by February next year.

The construction of the Temporary Parliament Building began in August 2021.

