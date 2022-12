Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said that measures will be taken to improve security for yacht visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister was responding to a question in Parliament from the Opposition Leader about the recent spate of yacht break-ins at Admirality Bay, resulting in bad publicity for the country.

Dr. Gonsalves said this issue requires the involvement of the Vincentian community.

