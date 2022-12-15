Vincentians encouraged to buy local produce this season

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar is encouraging Vincentians to purchase locally produced foods this season as St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to face the effects of the Russia- Ukraine war.

Minister Caesar made the appeal while speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Programme yesterday.

He said the purchasing of local produce will bring significant benefits to farmers and Vincentians on a whole.

The Agriculture Minister pointed out that Vincentians are not feeling the level of inflation when purchasing locally produced foods as they are with imported foods.

This, he credited to the stabilization in the price of fertilizers and the donation of fertilizers to farmers from the Governments of Morocco and Venezuela.

The agriculture minister said this country will receive several thousand sacks of fertilizers from Morocco in 2023 to be distributed to local farmers.

