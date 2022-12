The Barrouallie Technical Institute will be offering Crop Production and Aqua Culture as part of its Agriculture Program in January 2023.

That is according to Principal of the institution, Paulette Primus Hannaway who said it is the first time the course will be offered at the institute.

Mrs. Primus Hannaway says several other courses will be offered in January and persons who wish to become enrolled at the Barrouallie Technical Institute have until tomorrow to apply.

