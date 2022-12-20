SVG receives MRI machine

The Government is making arrangements for the installation of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging {MRI} Machine at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre at Georgetown.

In light of this, the Module to house the MRI Machine, was transported from the Campden Park Container Port to Georgetown via a motor vehicle convoy on Sunday.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke about the works that is being undertaken prior to the installation of the MRI Machine.

Dr. Gonsalves said the Government is working in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency on this project.

The MRI machine is designed to provide a more detailed scan of organs such as the brain, skeletal system, reproductive system, and other organ systems than is provided by a CT scan.

