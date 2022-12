Young people in North Windward are being urged to take advantage of the courses offered at the Technical Institute in Georgetown.

The appeal comes from Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he spoke about the projects undertaken in the community of Georgetown.

He said the Government provides a significant amount of money towards the functioning of the Technical Institute.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said it is an amazing development in the Georgetown Community.

