Future Legends of Rose Hall defeated Rose Bank Big League by 157 runs in last Sunday’s match of the VINLEC North Leeward Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Cumberland Playing Field.

Rickford Walker (83) and Shem Browne (66) took Future Legends of Rose Hall to 238 off 19.5 overs. Jide John took 5-19, and Kenson Dalzell had 2-15 for Rose Bank Big League, who were dismissed for 80 off 15.2 overs after Celrick Caine top-scored with 23. Rajiv Robers (2-8) and Dean Browne (2-19) were the most successful bowlers for Future Legends of Rose Hall.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

