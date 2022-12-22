Newcastle United heads to the quarter-finals of the English Football League Cup

Newcastle United reached the quarter-finals of the English Football League Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bournemouth at St James’ Park in Newcastle yesterday.

Adam Smith’s own goal proved decisive for Newcastle United, with the defender inadvertently heading past his own goalkeeper, Mark Travers from Kieran Trippier’s superb delivery.

It was no more than Newcastle United side deserved after creating most of the goal-scoring chances.

Newcastle United will find out who they meet next in tomorrow evening’s draw.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

