New York Knicks, who never trailed, extended the NBA’s longest active winning streak by beating Golden State Warriors 132-94 in the NBA last night.

Denver Nuggets outclassed Memphis Grizzlies 105-91. Washington Wizards outscored Phoenix Suns 25-12 in the final five and a half minutes, and snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 113-110 win.

Chicago Bulls ended a four-game losing streak with a 113-103 win over Miami Heat, and Utah Jazz beat Detroit Pistons 126-111.

