Results of the English Football League

Wolverhampton Wanderers edged into the English Football League Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Gillingham yesterday.

Premier League strugglers, Wolverhampton Wanderers finally found the breakthrough in the 77th minute through a Raul Jimenez penalty after Hwang Hee-chan was fouled.

Rayan Ait-Nouri then secured the win in stoppage time following a breakaway.

Che Adams’ double helped Premier League Club, Southampton from from behind to avoid a shock against League 1, Lincoln City with a 2-1 victory and are into the fourth round.

Leicester City strolled past MK Dons 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

