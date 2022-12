Plans are being made to establish a retired teachers association in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That is according to retired teacher Joy Matthews during an interview with NBC news.

Ms. Matthews said a committee is in place to oversee the establishment of the association which they are hoping have in place by next year.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

