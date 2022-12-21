Persons slaughtering animals for sale are required to contact the Public Health Department before doing so

Butchers and Persons who are slaughtering animals to be sold to the public during the Christmas Season must contact the Public Health Department prior to doing so.

District Environment Health Officer in the Public Health Department, Ralph Williams said this is to facilitate the inspection of the meat to ensure that it is good for consumption.

The Environment Health Officer said there are signs that health inspectors look for in slaughtered animals to determine if they are good for consumption. He said consumers can also look for these signs.

He is encouraging butchers who to have their food handlers certificates on hand for when health inspectors visit their stalls.

