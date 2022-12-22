New mural at the ET Joshua Center unveiled

A mural paying tribute to this country’s Former Chief Minister Ebenezer Theodore “ET” Joshua was unveiled on December 16th, at the ET Joshua Center in Arnos Vale.

The mural was painted by Visual Arts Teacher of the Thomas Secondary School Shanique Stewart and four of her visual arts students.

The mural project aims to strengthen this country’s budding visual arts culture.

In an interview with NBC News, Ms. Stewart said she embraced the idea of honouring St. Vincent and the Grenadines Former Chief Minister through this mural project, the first of fifteen she expects to execute in this country.

Stewart is encouraging Vincentians to come out and view the mural and to develop an appreciation for visual arts.

Ms. Stewart and her team intends to execute fourteen more murals projects nationwide.

