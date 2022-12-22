Nine Nights of Lights host its Pan Night tonight

Tonight has been dubbed Pan Night as the Nine Nights of Lights activities continue at the Botanic Gardens.

The Youlou Pan Movement will host the Christmas on Steel event from seven tonight.

The Nine Nights of Lights event is hosted by the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority and its being held to coincide with the National Nine Mornings Festival.

And, as the Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival continues throughout the country, Prime minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has appealed to persons to desist from vandalizing the Christmas decorations and lights

Nine Nights of Lights is being held from December 15th to 23rd with the theme “A Botanical Garden Christmas”.

