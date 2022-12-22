Steel Expressions 2022 one to look forward to

Minister of Tourism and Culture Carlos James has restated his Ministry’s support to RS Production with the hosting of Steel Expressions.

Speaking at the media launch of Steel Expressions – the Kingdom on Monday night, Minister James said he is eagerly looking forward to this year’s production.

Minister James welcomed the idea of hosting Steel Expressions regionally and internationally.

Cultural Ambassador Rodney Small says the annual steel expressions event hosted by RS Productions has become a local tourism product.

Mr. Small made the statement at an event held to officially launch this year’s event dubbed “the kingdom”.

He is encouraging Vincentians at home and abroad to embrace the event.

Mr. Small also outlined some of the reasons why persons should attend the 2022 edition of steel expressions.

The show which is in its 11th year is slated for Friday December 30th at the Arnos Vale Playing Field.

