As Vincentians and visitors prepare to celebrate Christmas this weekend, young people have been urged to desist from engaging in criminal activity during the festive season.

The appeal came from Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on NBC’s Face to Face Program yesterday.

The Prime Minister urged the young people to take advantage of the training opportunities being provided.

