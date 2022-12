Russia’s Natalya Antyukh has been stripped of her 400 metres hurdles gold medal from London 2012 on the basis of historical data from a Moscow testing laboratory in Russia

Antyukh, now 41, is already serving a four-year ban after being named in a World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) investigation into cheating by Russia.

American Lashinda Demus will be promoted to gold in her place.

All three gold medals won on the track by Russian athletes at London 2012 have now been rescinded on doping grounds.

