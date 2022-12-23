England Women defeat West Indies women in T20 internationals

The West Indies Women slumped to their lowest total of 43 runs in Twenty/20 Internationals, as England Women completed a 5-0 whitewash in the 5-match Twenty/20 International series with an 8-wicket win with 87 balls remaining at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados last night.

England Women took 16.2 overs to dismiss the West Indies Women after fast bowlers, Freya Davis took 3-2, and Alice Davidson-Richards captured 3-5, while off-spinner, Charlie Dean had 2-8, with a wicket each to fast bowler, Issy Wong (1-13), and medium pacer, Nat Sciver (1-4).

Top-scorer for the West Indies Women was Djenaba Joseph with 11.

In response, England reached the 44-run target in quick time, wrapping up the game inside the powerplay, in 5.3 overs.

West Indies Women chose to bat in search of a maiden win in the five-match series, but after an uneventful first over, they lost wickets in each of the next three overs, and one more inside the powerplay. Davies made breakthroughs with the dismissals of Hayley Matthews and Rashada Williams, while Nat Sciver and Issy Wong accounted for Aaliyah Alleyne and Shabika Gajnabi respectively. Dean then removed middle-order batters, Trishan Holder and Kyshona Knight just after the powerplay.

At that stage, West Indies Women were 24-6 in 9.1 overs. That soon became 30-8 when Davidson-Richards accounted for the wickets of Afy Fletcher and Djenaba Joseph the top-scorer for West Indies with 11 in the same over. Davidson-Richards and Davies then cleaned up the tail to return combined figures of 6 for 7.

The England chase began with a 22-run partnership between Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley. Dunkley, and Wyatt later, fell, but Sciver finished the game off with a flourish, hitting three fours in her 12-ball 20 not out.

The final scores: The West Indies Women 43 off 16.2 overs, England Women 44-2 off 5.3 overs.

