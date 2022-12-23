West Indies appoints Andre Coley as head coach for upcoming tour of South Africa

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced yesterday that Andre Coley was named Interim Head Coach of the West Indies Men’s team for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

At a meeting of the Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) Board of Directors on Monday, CWI announced that Coley will oversee the two-Test tour of Zimbabwe from 28th January to 16th February, as well as the multi-format tour of South Africa, which includes two Tests, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty/20 Internationals (T20Is) from 21st February to 28th March.

Coley said he was honoured to be considered for the task.

CWI also confirmed that the contracts of Assistant Coaches, Roddy Estwick and Monty Desai had ended.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

