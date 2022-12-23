Children in the Marriaqua Constituency to receive toys

Children in the Marriaqua Constituency will receive toys tomorrow from an initiative of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Consul General to Canada Fitz Huggins.

In an interview with NBC News, Huggins said the idea to present the children with the toys for Christmas was born out of a discussion between himself and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Consul General to the United States of America Rondy “Luta” McIntosh.

Mr. Huggins said the children will receive the toys at the Nine Mornings celebration in Richland Park.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

