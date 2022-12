The National Broadcasting Corporation- NBC Radio has received high commendation from this country’s Consul General to Canada Fitz Huggins.

In an interview with NBC News, Huggins praised NBC for being the station that presents the facts.

Huggins added that it is the station to listen especially when you are in the diaspora, as the station is update on information about St. Vincent and the Grenadines through its newscasts and educational programs.

