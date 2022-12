Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said Vincentians have a lot to be thankful for as this is a time of hope.

Dr. Gonsalves made the statement while speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program this week where he provided updates on matters of national importance.

The Prime Minister said it is a time of respair following a number challenges which affected the country over the past few years noting that there has been an uptick in the economy.

