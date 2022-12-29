Northern Grenadines sub-base of SVG Coastguard officially re-established on Bequia

The Ministry of National Security with the collaboration of the Office of the Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs on Bequia has re-established the Northern Grenadines sub base of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coastguard on Bequia.

The operations, which was initially established in 2013, recommenced on 12th December 2022, after a four (4) years suspension.

A flag raising ceremony to officially signal the resumption of operation of the base was held this morning at the Bequia Revenue Office Complex, Port Elizabeth.

The Mission of the Coastguard is to maintain a permanent and effective maritime monitoring, surveillance, law enforcement and emergency response service in the waters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Officials say this move has become particularly necessary and strategic towards safeguarding the multiplicity of marine and maritime related assets in the islands.

The Government wants all residents and visitors on Bequia to know that it is committed to the safety and security of life and marine investments within the waters of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

