Police launches investigation after two bodies were discovered yesterday

Police in the South-Central Division has launched an investigation into the discovery of a decomposed body in Simon, Biabou on 28th December 2022.

The identity of the deceased is unknown at the moment. A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 ext 4816; the Officer in charge of the South-Central Division at 1784-458-4200; or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable speaking with.

Police say all information received would be treated confidentially.

Meanwhile, An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of Sabaka Clarke, a forty-four year-old man of Rose Place, Kingstown.

Clarke motionless body was discovered around 9:40 am on Wednesday, 28 December 2022 in some nearby bushes in the vicinity of Nine Steps, Rose Place by his brother.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 ext 4816; the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crime Unit at 1784-456-1810; or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable speaking with.

All information received would be treated confidentially.

