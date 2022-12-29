PM Gonsalves meets with leadership of RSVGPF to discuss crime situation

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Ralph Gonsalves met on Tuesday with the leadership of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to discuss the crime situation in the country.

Over the Christmas weekend, St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded two homicides bringing this country’s homicide toll for 2022 to 42.

Dr. Gonsalves said the police is not culpable for the homicides but noted that their work can aid in combating and solving crimes.

The Prime Minister said he wishes all Vincentians a happy, safe and peaceful new year.

