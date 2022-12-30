West Indies names its female T/20 Squad

Former West Indies Women’s captain, Stafanie Taylor has returned, and Britney Cooper has been recalled to a 16-member West Indies Women’s squad to play in a Twenty20 International Tri-series against India and hosts South Africa from 19th to 30th January in East London, South Africa.

Taylor, 31, was side-lined with injury for the recent series against England in Antigua and Barbuda.

No other player has scored more than 3,121 runs at an average of 35.87 in 111 Twenty/20 Internationals, and she needs only two more wickets for 100 with her off-spin.

Cooper, 33, scored 608 runs at an average of 11.25 in 73 Twenty/20 Internationals, and she has not been part of the West Indies Women’s team for the past year in either the Twenty/20 Internationals or One-day Internationals.

West Indies Women’s lead selector, Ann Browne-John said they could bring some stability back to the batting in the series, which will be their final tune-up for the ICC Women’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup 2023 in South Africa.

Also returning to the squad after recovering from injury are fast bowlers, Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman.

The West Indies Women will play each of the other two teams twice, and the two leading teams after the preliminary matches will meet in the final on 2nd February.

The ​West Indies Women will also play a warm-up match against the South Africans ahead of the Tri-series on 16th January.

The West Indies Women’s Squad is Hayley Matthews ​(captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor and Rashada Williams.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

