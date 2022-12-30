Jomo Ronaldo Lyttle of Redemption Sharpes wanted by the police

Jomo Ronaldo Lyttle also known as Thug of Redemption Sharpes is wanted by Police.

The Police Force is carrying out investigations into a report of Burglary where Lyttle is a person of interest.

Police say Lyttle is a Vincentian National who is considered to be armed and dangerous. Please do not approach.

He is a 41-year old Labourer, of slim built, has an Oval face and thick lips. He is 5-ft 10-ins tall, dark brown in complexion, brown eyes with a scar under his left eyes. He also has a tattoo of a Lion head on the left side of his chest and four fingers on his left hand

The Police is soliciting the public’s assistance in locating Jomo Lyttle.

If seen, please contact any police station or Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at Telephone # 457-1211 ext. 4816 or the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department at 456-1810 or 457-1211 ext. 4838 or 4839

Calls would be treated confidentially.

