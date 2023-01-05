SVGCC announces deadlines for various sports championships

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College has announced the deadline for registration to its 2023 Singles Table Tennis Championship, Invitational Basketball Championship, Invitational Volleyball Championship and Track and Field Heats.

For the Singles Table Tennis Championship, registration will close on 20th January. That Championship will take place from 30th January to 3rd February at the Students Union Building at the College’s Campus at Villa.

The 3rd February is the deadline for registration to the Invitational Basketball Tournament which will be held between 7th and 24th February at the Hard Court of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

Teams have until 17th February to register for the Colleges’ Invitational Volleyball Competition, and must register by 17th March for the Track and Field Heats.

