Inter Milan defeats Napoli

Edin Dzeko’s thumping header helped Inter Milan edge past Napoli and hand the Serie A leaders their first league defeat of the season.

Dzeko met Federico Dimarco’s cross to head Inter in front in the 56th minute.

Inter Milan’s goalkeeper, Andre Onana denied Giacomo Raspadori late on as Napoli’s 11-match winning run in Serie A came to an end.

Napoli would have gone eight points clear of second-placed AC Milan with a win, while Inter Milan, eight points off the top, moved fourth with their victory.

Defending champions, AC Milan resumed their Serie campaign with a 2-1 win at Salernitana to temporarily close the gap to leaders, Napoli to five points.

After a seven-week break for the FIFA World Cup and the festive season, AC Milan strengthened their place at second before Napoli’s match against Inter Milan later on yesterday.

