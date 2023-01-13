Ministry of Health to focus on Primary Health Care improvement this year

Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince said the Ministry will be focusing on Primary Health Care improvement in St. Vincent and the Grenadines this year.

In his contribution to the Budget Debate yesterday, the Minister highlighted the gains made in the Healthcare Sector over the years.

He however said the Ministry is faced with a challenge, as there is a Nursing Shortage in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Prince also said that the Ministry will implement additional measures to address the issue of Nurse Migration.

