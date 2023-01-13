JAD Mustique Limited apologizes to the Government for statement released earlier this month

JAD Mustique Limited has apologized to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for statements the Company made on January 3rd, 2023.

In a press release, the Company said that its Directors made certain statements, which were made in haste, at a time when the company management was facing a very difficult situation.

They noted in the release that they apologise to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the comments made about “the political and economic climate in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”, and deeply regret any harm done and they withdraw this statement forthwith.

The Company said they are presently working with legal and accounting professionals in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to ensure that the business of JAD (Mustique) Ltd. is addressed in accordance with best practices within the framework of the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

JAD Mustique Limited said they are truly grateful to the Mustique Company Ltd, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and all the skilled JAD employees for all the support of the company during their years of operations on Mustique.

