The Ministries of Transportation and Works and National Mobilization continue to work for the country’s improvement

The Ministry of Transport and Works will seek to develop and maintain the national physical infrastructure and manage the sustainable use of land; through an integrated approach this year.

Those were some of the plans outlined by the Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel during his contribution to the Budget debate on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, The Ministry National Mobilization will further modernize and decentralize its services in 2023, as it continues to work in the interest of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

So says Minister of National Mobilization, Dr. Orando Brewster as he outlined the vision of the Ministry during his contribution to the Budget Debate in Parliament yesterday

