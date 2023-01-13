PM Gonsalves proposes new Health Insurance Policy

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has proposed what he described as a better National Health Insurance Policy module than that which the New Democratic Party (NDP) said it will introduce if the party assumes office.

Dr. Gonsalves noted that the National Health Insurance Policy to be introduced by the NDP was conducted on the basis of a study done in 1999/2022 which suggests that workers would spending four cents out of every dollar to access proper health coverage.

In his contribution to the National Budget Debate on Thursday, the Prime Minister said this will be too burdensome on workers and he proposed an alternative that will benefit the workers.

Dr. Gonsalves also outlined how the government assists Vincentians to access healthcare overseas.

