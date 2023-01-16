COVID Relief Burial Grant Program to be conducted this week

A COVID Relief Burial Grant Program will be conducted in this country this week by the Ministry of National Mobilization and the Ministry of Economic Planning.

The program is catering to Households where a family member has died from COVID-19 during the period October 2021 to present.

The application period is scheduled from Monday 16th to Friday 20th January 2023. The process is taking place at the Social Protection/Welfare Office in Kingstown.

Persons wishing to apply are required to take to the office the following documents:

National ID card National ID card for the deceased relative Death certificate for the deceased relative Receipt of proof of payment to the funeral home for burial

The office of the Social Protection Department is located directly opposite the General Post Office in Kingstown.

