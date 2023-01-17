Public Servants to receive Salary increase at the end of this month

Public Servants in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are in line to receive an increase in salaries at the end of this month.

And, Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves says the salary increase over the next three years will cost the Government in excess of 25 million EC dollars

This was among several issues addressed by the Minister on the Agency for Public Information’s Marnin SVG program yesterday.

Minister Gonsalves said Businesses will also benefit from a reduction in Corporate Tax this year.

The Finance Minister last week presented a 1.45 billion dollar Budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year.

