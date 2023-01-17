Special book on La Soufriere to be published this year

A Special book focusing on the findings of the 2021 eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano will be published later this year.

This was disclosed by the Director of the UWI Seismic Research Center Professor Richard Robertson.

The Vincentian Geologist said the book which is a special publication of the Geological Society of London will feature about twenty scientific articles, some of which are likely to be published online in February.

Robertson said their aim is to have information on La Soufriere’s eruptions available in one place to advance further research.

He anticipates that there will be more publications on the volcano in the near future.

