Agriculture Minister says Agriculture and Fisheries on an upward trend

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Saboto Caesar said the Agriculture and Fisheries sectors are trending upwards post the volcanic eruptions.

Caesar made the remark while speaking on the Agency for Public Information – API’s Marning SVG Programme this morning.

The Agriculture Minister said his Ministry has been meeting with farmers over the last two weeks to explain the ministry’s plans for the agriculture sector as outlined in the 2023 budget.

Minister Caesar also highlighted the critical importance of the meetings with farmers.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Saboto Caesar.He said the farmers were quite receptive to the meetings.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

