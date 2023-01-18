ON-SITE Internship Program to be launched

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning will host the official launch of the ON-SITE internship program tomorrow

The six-month Internship program will be funded by the Republic of China, Taiwan and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

It is designed to better equip the nation’s youth to participate in the new and dynamic global space.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on NBC Radio this morning that it is a Special program to be spearheaded by the Ministry of Economic Planning.

