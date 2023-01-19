ON-SITE will make a difference in the life of young people in SVG

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves says the ON-SITE program will make a real difference in the lives of young people across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Minster Gonsalves made the statement at a ceremony this morning to officially launch the ON-SITE internship program.
The minister outlined the structure of the program and shared how it differs from the Support for Education and Training (SET) Program.
Minster Gonsalves also listed a number of benefits for interns who will graduate from the ON-SITE program.