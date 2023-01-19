Prime Minister to launch new book

The Office of the Prime Minister will host a ceremony this evening for the official launch of the latest publication of Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The Book entitled “A Time of Respair – Beyond COVID, Volcanic Eruptions, Hurricane Elsa and Global Turmoil – Fresh Hope for St. Vincent and the Grenadines” will be launched at the Methodist Church Hall.

The launching ceremony will feature a review by Dr. Richard Byron-Cox – in conversation with the Author.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7pm and will be aired live on NBC Radio.

