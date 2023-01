Despite several challenges in 2022 the local economy was able to achieve a five percent growth.

That is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonslaves while speaking on a number of issues on the Round Table Talk aired on VC3 television last evening.

Dr. Gonsalves said the economy is still on target to achieve growth this year, even with a number of risks and preexisting problems.

