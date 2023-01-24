Forestry Department kicks off Bird Identification and Monitoring workshop

A one-week Bird Identification and Monitoring workshop began here yesterday targeting Officers from the Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture

Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence stressed the importance of the workshop during an interview with NBC News.

He said the workshop will aid the forestry Service in being able to better inform and educate members of the public about the different Bird species.

Mr. Providence said the workshop also forms part of their Conservation plan to protect birds which are endemic to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

