SVG Represented at CELAC Summit which is underway in Argentina

The Seventh Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of the Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) is underway in Argentina.

Organizers say the Summit will seek to strengthen “unity in diversity” and consolidate the region as a zone of “peace.

Representatives from the bloc’s 33 countries will work to find “common ground” on regional matters at today’s Summit.

The dialogue will focus on “issues that unite” different delegations, while “always respecting the different characteristics of each of the countries.”

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is leading this country’s delegation to the CELAC Summit

The delegation includes Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Keisal Peters; SVG’s Ambassador to Venezuela His Excellency Ambassador Gareth Bynoe, SVG’s former Ambassador to Venezuela Andreas Wickham and the Prime Minister’s Security Kendal Horne.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is vying for the presidency of the 33 member CELAC Organization for 2023.

